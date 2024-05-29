Surrey Eagles BCHL championship highlights home-grown talent

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Eagles are BCHL champions for the fifth time in franchise history.

They beat the Penticton Vees 3-1 in Game 6 of the finals to bring home the Fred Page Cup.

Leading the way for the Eagles was playoff MVP Micah Berger. Berger led the postseason scoring race with 25 points in 24 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists.

“Going into this year, we weren’t expecting to be a team that was contending for a championship,” said Cam Keith, Surrey Eagles head coach and general manager.

“We knew we were going to be good but to have the run we did with that group … it was unexpected.”

The championship title comes just two years after the Brar brothers, TJ and Ron, took ownership of the team.

Story continues below advertisement

The owners said they implemented a success plan to bring home the cup, the first since 2013 for the team.

“It is absolutely amazing to do it here for the city of Surrey. (We were) born and raised here,” TJ said.

“It’s just surreal.”

2:15 This is BC: Amateur boxer is Olympic hopeful

“We believe in building a solid foundation. You bring in the right people and you give them an opportunity to succeed,” Ron said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The foundation of success for the Brar brothers began at a young age. Their parents immigrated to Canada in the mid-1960s and started sowing the seeds of propensity as farmers.

Evergreen Herbs, the family’s company, is one of the largest producers of herbs in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The brothers said the success of the team and the success of the company are linked.

“You always believe what you sow today, you reap tomorrow,” Ron said.

“With this hockey organization, we looked at who had the best program, best website, best organization. … We wanted to take all the best things and seed those into our operation.”

Adding another trophy to the trophy case is a proud moment for the Indo-Canadian family, further entrenching the team into the community.

There were 17 B.C. born players on the roster for this season’s championship team.

“I am very, very proud of the fact we have five Indo-Canadian hockey players on our team,” Ron said.

With the Fred Page Cup in the pocket, the Eagles will be heading to the Rocky Mountain Challenge in Brooks, Alta.

The challenge will feature the best Junior A teams from different Canadian regions, providing another platform for the Eagles to bring home some hardware.

That tournament will begin on June 19, with the Eagles playing the Brooks Bandits first.