Canada

Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick vote for strike action if contract talks fail

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if their current round of contract talks break down. New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Crown prosecutors in New Brunswick have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if their current round of contract talks break down.

The New Brunswick Crown Prosecutors Association issued a statement today saying the province’s criminal justice system is in a state of crisis because of recruitment and retention problems.

Association president Shara Munn says Crown lawyers have been negotiating with the province for more than a year.

Meanwhile, she says a shortage of prosecutors is putting the justice system at risk because prosecutors are struggling with heavy workloads.

She says the recent strike vote involved 100 per cent of the province’s Crown prosecutors and family Crown counsel.

The association says a conciliation meeting has been scheduled for June 14-15.

“We’re committed to making sure New Brunswickers have the justice system they deserve,” Munn said in a statement.

“But if the government doesn’t work with us to fix this crisis, more experienced prosecutors will leave and the crisis will get even worse. Community public safety could be put at risk.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

