Young male shot dead at residence in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police are investigating after a young male was shot dead overnight in the city’s east end.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residential address around 1:02 a.m. Monday at Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough.

Police said a young male was shot, and paramedics rushed him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

No suspect information was made available; the exact age of the victim was not immediately clear.

HOMICIDE:

Cataraqui Cres + Warden Av

1:02 a.m.

– Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residential address

– A male youth was shot

– Medics transported him to hospital w/life-threatening injuries

– He was pronounced deceased at hospital#GO1141964

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 27, 2024

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.