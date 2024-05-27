Menu

Crime

Young male shot dead at residence in Toronto’s east end

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 8:47 am
1 min read
Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime
Toronto police are investigating after a young male was shot dead overnight in the city’s east end.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residential address around 1:02 a.m. Monday at Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough.

Police said a young male was shot, and paramedics rushed him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

No suspect information was made available; the exact age of the victim was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.

