Fire

Winnipeg firefighters respond to fires at former Vulcan Iron Works building

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
The Vulcan Iron Works building has been a victim of multiple fires since it was gutted by a massive blaze in July 2023. View image in full screen
The Vulcan Iron Works building has been a victim of multiple fires since it was gutted by a massive blaze in July 2023. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
It’s a call all too familiar to Winnipeg’s Fire and Paramedic Service: flames spotted at the site of the former Vulcan Iron Works building.

The structure, which sits on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North, was gutted by fire on July 4, 2023. It was declared a complete loss, due to extreme fire, smoke, and water damage, with large sections of the building left partially collapsed.

The remains of the building have been plagued by multiple, repeated, fires in the months since.

Crews were called to the scene twice on Saturday, the first time a little after 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building. They launched an attack from the outside, using an aerial ladder truck and hand lines to apply water to the burning structure.

A WFPS drone was also brought in to help crews identify hot spots.

The fire was declared under control around 2:14 a.m., however, crews were called back a few hours later – at around 5 a.m. – for another fire.

Those flames were put out around 6:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and both fires are still under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

