Winnipeg firefighters respond to fires at former Vulcan Iron Works building

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a call all too familiar to Winnipeg’s Fire and Paramedic Service: flames spotted at the site of the former Vulcan Iron Works building.

The structure, which sits on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North, was gutted by fire on July 4, 2023. It was declared a complete loss, due to extreme fire, smoke, and water damage, with large sections of the building left partially collapsed.

The remains of the building have been plagued by multiple, repeated, fires in the months since.

Crews were called to the scene twice on Saturday, the first time a little after 1 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building. They launched an attack from the outside, using an aerial ladder truck and hand lines to apply water to the burning structure.

Story continues below advertisement

A WFPS drone was also brought in to help crews identify hot spots.

The fire was declared under control around 2:14 a.m., however, crews were called back a few hours later – at around 5 a.m. – for another fire.

Those flames were put out around 6:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and both fires are still under investigation.