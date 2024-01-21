Winnipeg fire crews respond to a blaze in a vacant industrial warehouse

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a fire in a vacant industrial warehouse on Sunday.

The city made a post on social media around 1 p.m. urging people to avoid the area of Sutherland Ave.

The #Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on scene of a fire in a vacant industrial warehouse on Sutherland Ave. Sutherland closed b/w Maple & Meade. The fire is under control, crews expected to be on scene throughout the afternoon putting out hot spots. Avoid the area. #WPGtraffic — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 21, 2024

The city says the fire is under control but crews are expected to be on scene throughout the afternoon putting out hot spots.

Sutherland has been closed between Maple and Meade.

No other details about the fire are currently available.