Winnipeg fire crews respond to a blaze in a vacant industrial warehouse

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 3:13 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Winnipeg fire crews responded to a fire in a vacant industrial warehouse on Sunday.

The city made a post on social media around 1 p.m. urging people to avoid the area of Sutherland Ave.

The city says the fire is under control but crews are expected to be on scene throughout the afternoon putting out hot spots.

Sutherland has been closed between Maple and Meade.

No other details about the fire are currently available.

