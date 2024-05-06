Major rehabilitation project planned for Mission Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is warning commuters about some significant traffic disruptions starting next week as a major rehabilitation project begins on a century-old bridge.

The Mission Bridge was built in 1915 over the Elbow River along 4 Street S.W. and was last upgraded in 1987.

The city says $17.8 million will be spent to help extend the bridge’s lifespan as well as improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Commuters who use the bridge are being advised to allow extra travel time, use alternative routes or choose other modes of transportation.

The city says construction is expected to begin next week with the closure of the westbound lane.

Temporary traffic changes on the east side of the bridge will still allow one lane in each direction to get through.

The city says efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during the Calgary Stampede.

People rafting on the Elbow River, under the bridge, will also be asked to follow detour signs to safely avoid construction areas.

The bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic for about six months next winter.

The rehabilitation project is scheduled to be completed in late 2025.

More details on road closures and detours is available on the City of Calgary website and more information on the rehabilitation plans are available on the Mission Bridge Rehabilitation newsletter.

