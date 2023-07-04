Winnipeg fire crews battle massive structure fire on Sutherland Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighting efforts in the North Point Douglas neighbourhood are expected to continue throughout Tuesday as crews battle a massive structure fire on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street North and Argyle Avenue.

Over a dozen Winnipeg fire crews and about 20 pieces of equipment — including three aerial ladders — were called to the scene when the blaze started around 5 a.m.

WFPS platoon chief Doug Grieve told 680 CJOB that the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“It’s a vacant building. We’ve had some collapse zones take place. Word is the front building which is burning has tire storage, so we’ve had heavy smoke in the neighbourhood,” he said.

“We understand that the roof collapsed in part of the structure last winter due to the snow load.”

#Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to a major structure fire on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street and Argyle Street. Crews will be on scene well into the day and access is limited. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians should avoid the area. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) July 4, 2023

The fire has caused a number of traffic delays, and the city said that section of Sutherland Avenue will remain closed throughout the morning, with the potential for other nearby streets to be affected throughout Tuesday as well.

People who live nearby are being advised to close their windows, and drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.