Winnipeg firefighters were at the scene of a blaze at a vacant warehouse midday Sunday.

At 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 25, the city posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area of Maple Street and Sutherland Avenue as crews battled a well-involved fire.

#Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are fighting a well-involved fire at a vacant warehouse on Maple St. and Sutherland Ave. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/3ZYAnMPJCd — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) February 25, 2024

No further information was provided regarding the cause of fire or if there ware any injuries.