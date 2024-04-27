Fire on Sutherland Avenue under investigation by Winnipeg fire crews

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire that caused structural damage to a building already hit by another fire last year.
Officials said they responded to the fire on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. They said it struck a vacant, multi-storey industrial building on Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North. It had been discovered and reported by an off-duty police officer.
The building, officials said, had been damaged by a previous fire on July 4 last year. It resulted in the building becoming a complete loss. Other fires, they added, have occurred at the location since.
The recent fire was declared extinguished by 6:11 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
