Fire on Sutherland Avenue under investigation by Winnipeg fire crews

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire that caused structural damage to a building already hit by another fire last year.

Officials said they responded to the fire on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. They said it struck a vacant, multi-storey industrial building on Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North. It had been discovered and reported by an off-duty police officer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The building, officials said, had been damaged by a previous fire on July 4 last year. It resulted in the building becoming a complete loss. Other fires, they added, have occurred at the location since.

The recent fire was declared extinguished by 6:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.