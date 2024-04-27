Menu

Crime

Fire on Sutherland Avenue under investigation by Winnipeg fire crews

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire crews responded to a fire at a building on Sutherland Avenue on April 27, 2024. The site of the fire is the same as the location of another fire on July 4 last year. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews responded to a fire at a building on Sutherland Avenue on April 27, 2024. The site of the fire is the same as the location of another fire on July 4 last year. Sam Thompson / Global News
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire that caused structural damage to a building already hit by another fire last year.

Officials said they responded to the fire on Saturday at 12:50 a.m. They said it struck a vacant, multi-storey industrial building on Sutherland Avenue, between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North. It had been discovered and reported by an off-duty police officer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The building, officials said, had been damaged by a previous fire on July 4 last year. It resulted in the building becoming a complete loss. Other fires, they added, have occurred at the location since.

The recent fire was declared extinguished by 6:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

