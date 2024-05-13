Menu

Canada

Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after Oshawa crash involving motorcycle

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
The scene of the crash involving a motorcycle in Oshawa on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash involving a motorcycle in Oshawa on Monday. Global News
A man in his 40s was airlifted to a downtown Toronto hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Oshawa on Monday, officials say.

It happened on Conlin Road East, west of Harmony Road.

Durham Regional Police said a male was being flown to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance confirmed to Global News that they were taking a man in his 40s to St. Michael’s Hospital with critical injuries after a motorcycle crash.

Conlin Road East was closed in the area for the investigation but it has since reopened.

