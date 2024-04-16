Menu

Canada

Guilty pleas heard in beating of mentally ill man on Sask. farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
Chris Hawkins View image in full screen
Two men accused of beating and tying up a mentally ill man on a Saskatchewan farm have pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Shanda Tansowny **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Two men accused of beating and tying up a mentally ill man on a Saskatchewan farm have pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Adam and Peter Mclean of Melfort, northeast of Saskatoon, are to be sentenced in July.

The men were initially charged with aggravated assault against Christopher Hawkins, an agronomist who struggled with his mental health.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

RCMP say Hawkins had walked on the farm to take photos of combines in 2022, when he was beaten bloody and bound with cable ties.

Hawkins died months later and an autopsy report said there was no evidence the assault played a role in his death.

An RCMP report last year found two officers were negligent in the investigation, as Hawkins was arrested at the scene and his sister was later told the Mcleans couldn’t be charged because the victim had died.

Adam Mclean continues to face charges of forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. Peter Mclean is also charged with forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Those charges are to be spoken to at the sentencing hearing.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

