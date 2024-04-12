Calgary woman celebrates success in international axe-throwing

Send this page to someone via email

A hardworking Calgary athlete is celebrating a pretty impressive achievement.

When it comes to breaking new ground in her sport, Sasha Edwards is right on target.

Edwards is getting ready to head to Tulsa, Okla., for the World Axe Throwing League championship.

She’ll also be representing Canada in the knife-throwing section of the competition.

It’s a sport in which men and women compete alongside each other.

“I’m the first female who has qualified for all four disciplines (at the world championship),” Edwards said. “It feels really good.

“Axe-throwing has always been a male-dominated sport, and so to be the first woman to achieve such a huge distinction like that, it means so much.”

Edwards trains at the Live Edge Axe Throwing facility in northeast Calgary.

The facility’s owners, Nick and Kendra Kolomyja, will also be competing as part of Team Canada in Tulsa.

The Kolomyjas say they’re glad to see Edwards playing such a major role at the event.

“For Sasha, for the sport, for everything, it’s amazing,” Nick Kolomyja said. “It’s awesome.’”

The world championship in Tulsa features competitors from 15 countries.

The event runs from Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21.

“We’re just super proud of Sasha,” Kendra Kolomyja said. “To see a woman who’s qualified for all the events, it inspires other people.”