Calvin Pickard backstops Edmonton Oilers to victory in Calgary

Calvin Pickard made 34 saves as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-2 road win over the Calgary Flames Saturday night.

The Oilers won three of the four meetings against the Flames this season. With six games remaining, the Oilers are three points behind Vancouver for first place in the Pacific Division.

After killing off three Flames power plays, the Oilers scored the only goal of the first period on a man advantage of their own in the frame. Leon Draisaitl ripped in a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to notch his 40th of the season. It’s the fifth 40-goal season of Draisaitl’s career.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Connor Brown followed the play and slammed in his fourth of the season three minutes into the third. The Flames came back 44 seconds later on a power play blast by Yegor Sharangovich. Zach Hyman briefly left the game after being hit on the inside of the right foot by an Evan Bouchard slap shot. Once he returned, Hyman went in on a two-on-nothing with Connor McDavid, but he flubbed his shot attempt.

Story continues below advertisement

Also during the second period, Corey Perry appeared to yell at Evander Kane for several seconds while they were on the bench.

Nazem Kadri tipped in a power play goal to make it 2-2 7:13 into the third. The Oilers came back three minutes later with Evan Bouchard blasting in a point shot on a power play for his 17th. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed it with an empty netter.

McDavid had two assists to get to 99 on the season.

The Oilers, 47-24-5, will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).