Edmonton Oilers demolished in Dallas

Send this page to someone via email

The Dallas Stars set a franchise record with their eighth win a row by throttling the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Wednesday night.

Jake Oettinger made 35 saves for this second straight shutout. He’s gone 152:21 without allowing a goal.

Radek Faksa gave the Stars the lead 2:07 into the game by nudging a backhand past Calvin Pickard. The Oilers outshot the Stars 17-10 in the first but couldn’t get a puck past Oettinger.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I think we were all pretty happy with our first period. I though we were skating well and created a lot of chances,” noted Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “Then they get that second one and we completely go off script. That’s not our game.”

Pickard and Oettinger exchanged several good saves in the second period before Tyler Seguin made it 2-0 Stars on a power play with 6:44 left in the session. Just over three minutes later, Wyatt Johnston came out of the penalty box and provided the finish on a four-on-one break. Jamie Benn and Sam Steel added goals 22 seconds apart to give the Stars four goals in 5:48.

Story continues below advertisement

“Too easy to play against,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. “There will be some reminders on what we got away from and what we can’t do against good teams.”

The third period was scoreless.

The Oilers, 45-24-5, will host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).