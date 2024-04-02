SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers come up short in OT in St. Louis

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 2, 2024 12:03 am
1 min read
Brandon Saad scored with 2:51 left in overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night.

Mattias Ekholm scored for the second straight game, bombing a point shot past Jordan Binnington 7:05 into the contest.

The Oilers briefly celebrated a 2-0 lead in the second when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins jammed a rebound under Binnington. However, the Blues challenged for goalie interference. After video review, it was ruled Zach Hyman bumped Binnington and the goal was negated.

Evander Kane got the better of Tyler Tucker in a fight but was slapped with an extra minor for taking off Tucker’s helmet. Brayden Schenn scored on the power play with this time the Oilers challenging for goalie interference. The goal stood, giving the Blues another man advantage. Leon Draisaitl tripped Robert Thomas to hand the Blues a two-man advantage for 1:11. The Oilers killed it off and then Draisaitl got a breakaway out of the penalty box. His backhand try was stymied by Binnington’s left pad.

Schenn scored on a two-on-one to make it 2-1 Blues 1:44 into the third. With 5:25 left, McDavid made a brilliant play to spin out of the corner and set up Draisaitl for his 39th.

In overtime, Saad beat Skinner five-hold on a breakaway.

Binnington finished with 35 saves while Skinner made 26.

The Oilers will visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.)

 

