Edmonton Oilers stop L.A. Kings winning streak

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers dropped the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Kings win streak ended at four.

McDavid scored the only goal of a physical and at times chippy first period. With the teams playing four-on-four, he knocked down Mattias Ekholm’s point shot and shovelled in a backhand for his 27th of the season.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Skinner made two saves in succession, off Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, after a turnover deep in the Oilers end late in the second period. With 15.8 ticks to go in the second, Leon Draisaitl’s backhand banked in off Adam Henrique’s body for a 2-0 Oilers lead. It was Henrique’s 21st of the season.

Evan Bouchard ended a 14-game goalless drought by hammering home a power play goal 5:05 into the third. Skinner stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois on a two-on-one halfway through the third. Arthur Kaliyev buried a shot from the slot to give the Kings life with 6:13 to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Skinner made several good saves as the Kings applied pressure down the stretch. Cody Ceci put it away with an empty netter.

The Oilers, 44-23-4, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).