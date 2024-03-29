Edmonton Oilers stop L.A. Kings winning streak

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers dropped the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Thursday night at Rogers Place.
The Kings win streak ended at four.
McDavid scored the only goal of a physical and at times chippy first period. With the teams playing four-on-four, he knocked down Mattias Ekholm’s point shot and shovelled in a backhand for his 27th of the season.
Skinner made two saves in succession, off Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, after a turnover deep in the Oilers end late in the second period. With 15.8 ticks to go in the second, Leon Draisaitl’s backhand banked in off Adam Henrique’s body for a 2-0 Oilers lead. It was Henrique’s 21st of the season.
Evan Bouchard ended a 14-game goalless drought by hammering home a power play goal 5:05 into the third. Skinner stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois on a two-on-one halfway through the third. Arthur Kaliyev buried a shot from the slot to give the Kings life with 6:13 to go.
Skinner made several good saves as the Kings applied pressure down the stretch. Cody Ceci put it away with an empty netter.
The Oilers, 44-23-4, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).
Comments