Sports

Edmonton Oilers stop L.A. Kings winning streak

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 29, 2024 12:03 am
1 min read
Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers dropped the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Kings win streak ended at four.

McDavid scored the only goal of a physical and at times chippy first period. With the teams playing four-on-four, he knocked down Mattias Ekholm’s point shot and shovelled in a backhand for his 27th of the season.

Skinner made two saves in succession, off Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, after a turnover deep in the Oilers end late in the second period. With 15.8 ticks to go in the second, Leon Draisaitl’s backhand banked in off Adam Henrique’s body for a 2-0 Oilers lead. It was Henrique’s 21st of the season.

Evan Bouchard ended a 14-game goalless drought by hammering home a power play goal 5:05 into the third. Skinner stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois on a two-on-one halfway through the third. Arthur Kaliyev buried a shot from the slot to give the Kings life with 6:13 to go.

Skinner made several good saves as the Kings applied pressure down the stretch. Cody Ceci put it away with an empty netter.

The Oilers, 44-23-4, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

