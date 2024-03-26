Edmonton Oilers score overtime win over Winnipeg Jets

Zach Hyman’s 51st goal of the season gave the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night.

The Jets had several good chances in the first few minutes of the game, forcing Stuart Skinner to come up with several challenging saves. Hyman had the Oilers best chance but was denied by Connor Hellebuyck’s right pad. Sean Monahan rang a shot off the post in the final minute of the first.

Nik Ehlers had a breakaway two minutes into the second but his shot sailed over the net. Mason Appleton banged in a rebound to make it 1-0 Jets 4:43 into the second. Evander Kane had a breakaway for the Oilers, but Hellebuyck stopped both his initial shot and his crack at the rebound.

The Oilers broke through later in the second with two goals 1:43 apart. Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Warren Foegele and deposited his 38th of the season, then Connor Brown sniped from the slot for his third.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended a 13-game goalless drought with a power play marker early in the third. The Jets replied with goals one minute apart from Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan to make it 3-3 with 9:21 on the clock.

Nugent-Hopkins went to the box for high sticking with 2:06 left even though the replay showed Adam Lowry was struck by the stick of his teammate Dylan DeMelo. The Oilers killed off the penalty.

Hyman drove the net from the right side and slapped his own rebound past Hellebuyck to end it 1:22 into overtime. It was Hyman’s 200th career goal.

Skinner earned the win with 22 saves. Hellebuyck stopped 38 pucks.

Connor McDavid had two assists to get to 93 on the season.

The Oilers, 43-23-4, will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).