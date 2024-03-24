Zach Hyman scores 50th in Edmonton Oilers loss to Senators

Zach Hyman scored his 50th of the season, but his Edmonton Oilers were beaten 5-3 by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

“This is a milestone that I don’t think anybody thought I would ever get to when I started my career and I got to it, which is pretty crazy, honestly,” Hyman said after the game. “I had a lot of help — play with a couple of special players, especially Connor (McDavid). I wouldn’t be in this position without him and I thought it was fitting that he was able to set me up for it.”

The Oilers took the lead less than four minutes into the game when Mattias Ekholm set up Adam Henrique for his 20th of the season. Ottawa replied on the power play less than two minutes late with Drake Batherson using a perfect saucer pass to set up Jacob Chycrun.

The Oilers scored two power play goals in the first four minutes of the second period. Leon Draisaitl took a feed from Evan Bouchard and ripped home a sharp angle one-timer. Then Hyman scored his historic goal by camping out at the side of the net and tapping in a pass from Connor McDavid. Tim Stutzle popped a shot past Calvin Pickard’s blocker to cut the Oilers lead to 3-2 just over a minute later. Batherson tied it on a power play late in the second.

The Senators went on the power play with 3:12 to go when Mattias Ekholm was called for holding Mathieu Joseph. It took them only nine seconds to score on the man advantage with Chycrun slamming in his second of the night. Parker Kelly added an empty netter.

The Oilers outshot the Sens 36-16. Joonas Korpisalo earned the win with 33 saves.

The Sens were 3/4 on the power play while the Oilers were 2/3.

Evan Bouchard had three assists.

The Oilers, 42-23-4, will visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).