Edmonton Oilers suffer 6-3 loss in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs built up a big lead and then held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 6-3 win Saturday night.

The Oilers went on the power play in the first minute of the game, but couldn’t grab the lead. Bobby McCann gave the Leafs the advantage 4:17 into the game when he was left alone in front and beat Stuart Skinner. William Nylander tipped home his 39th of the season late in the first period on a power play to make it 2-0 Toronto.

The Leafs poured it on in the second period. After some sloppy play by the Oilers, Pontus Holmberg tapped in a pass from Max Domi to make it 3-0. Holmberg scored again just over two minutes later, finishing off a three-on-one just after the Leafs killed a penalty. McMann sniped his second of the night to make it 5-0.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Skinner, who allowed five goals on 23 shots, was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the third. The Oilers finally scored five minutes into the period when Zach Hyman chipped in a power play marker for his 49th of the season. Corey Perry added another power play goal less than four minutes later.

Story continues below advertisement

Pickard was pulled for an extra attacker with 4:54 to go. Draisaitl poked in his 36th with 3:39 left with Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov suffering an injury on the play. He was replaced by Martin Jones.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the goal post on an open look with 2:20 left. Auston Matthews scored a late empty netter.

Connor McDavid had three assists to get to 89 on the season.

The Oilers, 42-22-4, will visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off show at 2:30 p.m., game at 4 p.m.).