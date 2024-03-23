SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
630CHED
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers suffer 6-3 loss in Toronto

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 23, 2024 10:27 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Maple Leafs built up a big lead and then held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 6-3 win Saturday night.

The Oilers went on the power play in the first minute of the game, but couldn’t grab the lead. Bobby McCann gave the Leafs the advantage 4:17 into the game when he was left alone in front and beat Stuart Skinner. William Nylander tipped home his 39th of the season late in the first period on a power play to make it 2-0 Toronto.

The Leafs poured it on in the second period. After some sloppy play by the Oilers, Pontus Holmberg tapped in a pass from Max Domi to make it 3-0. Holmberg scored again just over two minutes later, finishing off a three-on-one just after the Leafs killed a penalty. McMann sniped his second of the night to make it 5-0.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Skinner, who allowed five goals on 23 shots, was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the third. The Oilers finally scored five minutes into the period when Zach Hyman chipped in a power play marker for his 49th of the season. Corey Perry added another power play goal less than four minutes later.

Story continues below advertisement

Pickard was pulled for an extra attacker with 4:54 to go. Draisaitl poked in his 36th with 3:39 left with Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov suffering an injury on the play. He was replaced by Martin Jones.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the goal post on an open look with 2:20 left. Auston Matthews scored a late empty netter.

Connor McDavid had three assists to get to 89 on the season.

The Oilers, 42-22-4, will visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off show at 2:30 p.m., game at 4 p.m.).

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices