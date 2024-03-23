Edmonton Oilers suffer 6-3 loss in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs built up a big lead and then held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 6-3 win Saturday night.
The Oilers went on the power play in the first minute of the game, but couldn’t grab the lead. Bobby McCann gave the Leafs the advantage 4:17 into the game when he was left alone in front and beat Stuart Skinner. William Nylander tipped home his 39th of the season late in the first period on a power play to make it 2-0 Toronto.
The Leafs poured it on in the second period. After some sloppy play by the Oilers, Pontus Holmberg tapped in a pass from Max Domi to make it 3-0. Holmberg scored again just over two minutes later, finishing off a three-on-one just after the Leafs killed a penalty. McMann sniped his second of the night to make it 5-0.
Skinner, who allowed five goals on 23 shots, was replaced by Calvin Pickard to start the third. The Oilers finally scored five minutes into the period when Zach Hyman chipped in a power play marker for his 49th of the season. Corey Perry added another power play goal less than four minutes later.
Pickard was pulled for an extra attacker with 4:54 to go. Draisaitl poked in his 36th with 3:39 left with Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov suffering an injury on the play. He was replaced by Martin Jones.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the goal post on an open look with 2:20 left. Auston Matthews scored a late empty netter.
Connor McDavid had three assists to get to 89 on the season.
The Oilers, 42-22-4, will visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off show at 2:30 p.m., game at 4 p.m.).
