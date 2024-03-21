SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Stefan to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 8:36 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward James Stefan to a three-year entry level contract Thursday.

The six-foot, 185-pound Stefan registered career highs in goals (48), assists (51) and points this season with the Western Hockey League’s  Portland Winterhawks. Stefan is fifth in the WHL in goals and ninth in points.
Stefan, an undrafted free agent, has appeared in 251 career games with Portland, recording 109 goals and 145 assists for 254 points.

Click to play video: 'Ben Stelter Foundation announces new cancer treatment centre in Edmonton'
Ben Stelter Foundation announces new cancer treatment centre in Edmonton
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices