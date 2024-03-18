Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Canadian university goalie Connor Ungar to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Canadian university goalie Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Ungar posted a 20-6-0 record, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in his rookie season at Brock University.

The 22-year-old from Calgary was named the OUA’s goaltender and rookie of the year.

Ungar will report to Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, California, the Oilers said Monday in a statement.

Ungar played 87 games over five Western Hockey League seasons for Brandon, Red Deer and Moose Jaw for a career 53-20-2 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound goalie helped the Warriors reach the second round of the playoffs in 2023 with a 6-3-1 record.

The Brock Badgers were the eighth seed in last week’s 2024 University Cup in Toronto, where they lost out 4-0 to eventual champion UNB Reds.

Ungar went 3-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage in six post-season games for the Badgers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

