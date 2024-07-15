Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Oilers trade 2021 1st-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault to Senators

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Connor McDavid speaks about what the Edmonton Oilers have done this offseason.
The Edmonton Oilers‘ busy off-season continued on Monday as the club announced it has traded forward Xavier Bourgault to the Ottawa Senators.

Bourgault, who was selected 22nd overall in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers, was sent with forward Jake Chiasson to the Senators in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

Edmonton Oilers centre Xavier Bourgault (54) reacts after scoring as Seattle Kraken defenceman Cale Fleury (8) skates away during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Seattle. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers centre Xavier Bourgault (54) reacts after scoring as Seattle Kraken defenceman Cale Fleury (8) skates away during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Seattle. AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Jarventie, who hails from Finland, was selected in the second round by Ottawa in the 2020 draft. He played in seven NHL games last season, recording one assist.

Ottawa Senators' Roby Jarventie (52) sprawls on the ice as he works to keep the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty (28) during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Senators’ Roby Jarventie (52) sprawls on the ice as he works to keep the puck away from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Sam Lafferty (28) during second-period NHL pre-season hockey action in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Bourgault has yet to play an NHL game. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He has also not played in an NHL game.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup loss: Looking back and wondering what is next?
