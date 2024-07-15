Oilers trade 2021 1st-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault to Senators

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers‘ busy off-season continued on Monday as the club announced it has traded forward Xavier Bourgault to the Ottawa Senators.

Bourgault, who was selected 22nd overall in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers, was sent with forward Jake Chiasson to the Senators in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers centre Xavier Bourgault (54) reacts after scoring as Seattle Kraken defenceman Cale Fleury (8) skates away during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Seattle. AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Jarventie, who hails from Finland, was selected in the second round by Ottawa in the 2020 draft. He played in seven NHL games last season, recording one assist.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Ottawa Senators’ Roby Jarventie (52) sprawls on the ice as he works to keep the puck away from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Sam Lafferty (28) during second-period NHL pre-season hockey action in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Bourgault has yet to play an NHL game. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He has also not played in an NHL game.