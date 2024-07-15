Oilers trade 2021 1st-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault to Senators

The Edmonton Oilers‘ busy off-season continued on Monday as the club announced it has traded forward Xavier Bourgault to the Ottawa Senators.
Bourgault, who was selected 22nd overall in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers, was sent with forward Jake Chiasson to the Senators in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025.
Jarventie, who hails from Finland, was selected in the second round by Ottawa in the 2020 draft. He played in seven NHL games last season, recording one assist.
Bourgault has yet to play an NHL game. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He has also not played in an NHL game.
