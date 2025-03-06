SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Reports: Leafs place Reaves on waivers

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have waived forward Ryan Reaves, according to multiple media reports.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound right-wing from Winnipeg has two assists in 35 games this season.

Reaves, 38, signed a three-year, US$4.05 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2023, as part of incoming general manager Brad Treliving’s attempt to add toughness to the lineup.

However, he ended up being used sparingly and was criticized for his lack of speed and discipline.

He had four goals and two assists and 77 penalty minutes in 49 games in 2023-24, his first in Toronto.

He made a few appearances in Toronto’s seven-game first-round loss to Boston in the playoffs, registering an assist in five games over which he averaged just over seven minutes of ice time.

Reaves has 63 goals, 74 assists and 1,100 penalty minutes over 912 career games with St. Louis, Vegas, the New York Rangers, Minnesota and Toronto.

Reaves, who made his debut in 2010-11, is one of the few NHL players who doesn’t wear a visor. Visors became mandatory for players with less than 25 games of experience starting in the 2013-14 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

