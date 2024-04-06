Edmonton Oilers clinch playoff spot

The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers grabbed the lead 1:52 into the game when Corey Perry deflected Darnell Nurse’s point shot past Alexander Georgiev for his 11th of the season. Jonathan Drouin powered a one-timer past Stuart Skinner to make it 1-1. Ross Colton stormed around Mattias Ekholm and cut in front to make it 2-1 Colorado. Connor McDavid banked in his 30th of the season from behind the net to even it up late in the first. Leon Draisaitl had an assist on the play to earn his 100th point of the season.

Ekholm drilled Mikko Rantanen with a massive body check four minutes into the second. Jack Johnson tried to fight Ekholm but all he got out of it was a minor for unsportsmanlike conduct. On the ensuing power play, Miles Wood went in on a shorthanded breakaway but was denied by Skinner.

Rantanen left the game and didn’t return.

Still in the second, Ekholm put a shot on net and had the rebound carom in as he powered through the crease. The Avs challenged for goalie interference but the goal stood. Evander Kane broke a 21-game goalless drought with 1.3 seconds to go in the frame. Georgiev couldn’t cleanly handle Ryan McLeod’s slap shot and the puck went in off Kane as he drove the net.

McDavid nudged home his second of the night four minutes into the third. Kane scored off a bank shot from a sharp angle for his 23rd of the season.

The Oilers outshot the Avalanche 46-23.

Draisaitl assisted on Ekholm’s goal for his 500th career helper.

The Oilers, 46-24-5, will visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).