SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays prospect Barriera has Tommy John surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Brandon Barriera has had hybrid Tommy John surgery.

The ligament replacement and internal-brace procedure on his left elbow will likely take 12 to 18 months to heal.

Nate Heisler, Barriera’s agent, announced the operation on Monday morning and Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed it.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Metrolinx, TTC ramps up service to accommodate influx of Eclipse watchers, sports fans'
Metrolinx, TTC ramps up service to accommodate influx of Eclipse watchers, sports fans
Story continues below advertisement

Barriera was Toronto’s first-round draft pick in 2022.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 20-year-old has a 13.50 earned-run average after lasting 1 1/3 innings in his only start this season for the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League.

Barriera has a 4.57 ERA over eight starts with 26 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings pitched over two seasons in Toronto’s minor-league system.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices