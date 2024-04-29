Blue Jays prospect Barriera has Tommy John surgery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Brandon Barriera has had hybrid Tommy John surgery.

The ligament replacement and internal-brace procedure on his left elbow will likely take 12 to 18 months to heal.

Nate Heisler, Barriera’s agent, announced the operation on Monday morning and Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed it.

Story continues below advertisement

Barriera was Toronto’s first-round draft pick in 2022.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 20-year-old has a 13.50 earned-run average after lasting 1 1/3 innings in his only start this season for the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League.

Barriera has a 4.57 ERA over eight starts with 26 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings pitched over two seasons in Toronto’s minor-league system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.