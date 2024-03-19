Antisemitic threats allegedly made towards Toronto councillor

See more sharing options

A Markham man is facing charges after antisemitic threats were allegedly made against a Toronto city councillor.

Toronto police said in a news release that on March 9, the accused contacted the constituency office of a city councillor “and made several antisemitic threatening comments towards them.”

Jenya Drazman, Coun. James Pasternak’s executive assistant, told Global News that Pasternak is the individual who received the threats.

“We thank Toronto Police Service for their quick actions in making this arrest,” Drazman said.

A 64-year-old Markham man has been charged with uttering threats, indecent communication and criminal harassment.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 22.