Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after falling off ladder in north Oshawa

A man in his 40s was flown to a Toronto hospital after he fell off a ladder in north Oshawa Monday morning, leaving him with critical injuries, officials say.
The incident happened at a home under construction on Howden Road, near Simcoe Street North.
Durham Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called at 10:40 a.m. for a person who had fallen off a ladder.
Global News spoke to workers at the scene, who said the injured man is the homeowner.
Police confirmed that the person injured wasn’t a worker.
Ornge air ambulance responded to the Oshawa airport to meet the victim — a man in his 40s — and he was flown to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.
