Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after falling off ladder in north Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
The scene on Howden Road East in Oshawa on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene on Howden Road East in Oshawa on Monday. Frazer Snowdon / Global News
A man in his 40s was flown to a Toronto hospital after he fell off a ladder in north Oshawa Monday morning, leaving him with critical injuries, officials say.

The incident happened at a home under construction on Howden Road, near Simcoe Street North.

Durham Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called at 10:40 a.m. for a person who had fallen off a ladder.

Global News spoke to workers at the scene, who said the injured man is the homeowner.

Police confirmed that the person injured wasn’t a worker.

Ornge air ambulance responded to the Oshawa airport to meet the victim — a man in his 40s — and he was flown to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.

