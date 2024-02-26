Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after falling off ladder in north Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s was flown to a Toronto hospital after he fell off a ladder in north Oshawa Monday morning, leaving him with critical injuries, officials say.

The incident happened at a home under construction on Howden Road, near Simcoe Street North.

Durham Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called at 10:40 a.m. for a person who had fallen off a ladder.

Global News spoke to workers at the scene, who said the injured man is the homeowner.

Police confirmed that the person injured wasn’t a worker.

Ornge air ambulance responded to the Oshawa airport to meet the victim — a man in his 40s — and he was flown to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.