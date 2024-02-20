Menu

Crime

Human remains found after house fire in Alberta town ‘suspicious,’ RCMP say

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
House fire in Mundare, Alta., Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Human remains were found after a house fire in Mundare, Alta., was extinguished on Feb. 19, 2024. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is taking over the investigation of a house fire in the town of Mundare, which is about 90 kilometres east of Edmonton.

After the Feb. 19 fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside. The RCMP has determined the death to be “suspicious.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The house was on 49th Street and Vegreville RCMP were called about the fire at around 3:30 a.m.

The identity of the person found inside the home is not known at this time, RCMP said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 21 in Edmonton.

RCMP is looking for information and is asking anyone who witnessed the fire or anyone with video of Highway 16 near Mundare between Feb. 19 at 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. to contact the Vegreville detachment at (780) 585-3767.

Story continues below advertisement

 

