Human remains found after house fire in Alberta town ‘suspicious,’ RCMP say

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is taking over the investigation of a house fire in the town of Mundare, which is about 90 kilometres east of Edmonton.

After the Feb. 19 fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside. The RCMP has determined the death to be “suspicious.”

The house was on 49th Street and Vegreville RCMP were called about the fire at around 3:30 a.m.

The identity of the person found inside the home is not known at this time, RCMP said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 21 in Edmonton.

RCMP is looking for information and is asking anyone who witnessed the fire or anyone with video of Highway 16 near Mundare between Feb. 19 at 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. to contact the Vegreville detachment at (780) 585-3767.