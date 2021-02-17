Pedestrian dies after being hit by transport truck near Mundare

A 43-year-old man from Blackfalds, Alta., died after a vehicle hit him west of Mundare on Monday, police said.
Vegreville RCMP and emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 16 at 11:30 p.m.
A transport truck heading west on Highway 16 hit the pedestrian, who crossed the truck’s path in the right lane, according to a news release issued by Mounties on Tuesday.
Trending Stories
The Blackfalds man was declared dead at the scene, police said, noting they won’t release his name.
Officers said the 47-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.
The collision is under investigation, and police don’t anticipate charges.
Mundare is about 85 kilometres east of Edmonton.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments