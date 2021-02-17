Menu

Pedestrian dies after being hit by transport truck near Mundare

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 12:41 am
Police responded to a fatal crash near Mundare on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Police responded to a fatal crash near Mundare on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 43-year-old man from Blackfalds, Alta., died after a vehicle hit him west of Mundare on Monday, police said.

Vegreville RCMP and emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 16 at 11:30 p.m.

A transport truck heading west on Highway 16 hit the pedestrian, who crossed the truck’s path in the right lane, according to a news release issued by Mounties on Tuesday.

The Blackfalds man was declared dead at the scene, police said, noting they won’t release his name.

Officers said the 47-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

The collision is under investigation, and police don’t anticipate charges.

Mundare is about 85 kilometres east of Edmonton.

