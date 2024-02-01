RCMP say human remains found after house fire in Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains were discovered at the site of a house fire in Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that while an investigation is ongoing, “the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

The RCMP add that it wants to offer “condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” They said it was too early to determine if the remains are of just one person.

Police said officers from the St. Paul RCMP detachment were on patrol duty when they saw flames coming out of a house on Highway 36 just after noon.

“RCMP attended, as well as the Saddle Lake Fire Services and EMS,” police said. “Upon arrival, the residence was found fully engulfed and deemed unfit for entry.”

The fire was extinguished and that was when the human remains were discovered, the RCMP said.