Edmonton police release image of shirt found where human remains were discovered, seek tips

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a northeast Edmonton trailer park and are hoping someone will be able to offer them tips as they work to identify the person who died.

The Edmonton Police Service announced the discovery on Thursday morning and released an image of a shirt and a piercing found at the scene in an effort to jog someone’s memory.

“If you recognize these items and have a female in your life that you have not heard from for some time, we urge you to reach out to us as soon as possible,” said acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler with the EPS’ homicide section.

Police did not disclose when the discovery was made but said the human remains were recovered “in the area northeast of the Evergreen Trailer Park, south of Manning Drive.”

They said they believe the remains are those of a woman and that police are working with a forensic anthropologist and the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office to identify her and determine cause and manner of death.

Police noted that for investigative reasons, they were “withholding the exact location of the remains and their date of recovery.”

“We have already spoken to community members regarding suspicious activity in the area,” Buhler said in a news release.

“That being said, we are hopeful this news release will assist us in reaching additional residents, landowners or others who may travel in this area and noticed something suspicious or unusual.”

Police said investigators want to hear from area residents who may have noticed any suspicious activity in that area over the past year.

“Likewise, investigators are encouraging anyone with an unreported missing female family member, friend or acquaintance who may have been wearing the items (that had images of them released by police on Thursday) … to come forward,” the EPS said.

Buhler said the investigative work done already “has helped us exclude any missing females reported to police, to date.”

Anyone with information regarding the human remains, an unreported missing female or the items shown below this article is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.