Crime

Trio of Winnipeg homicide suspects handed second-degree murder charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
Three suspects are in custody after an incident on Magnus Avenue early Thursday that left a man dead, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
Three suspects are in custody after an incident on Magnus Avenue early Thursday that left a man dead, Winnipeg police say. Global News
The three suspects linked to a homicide on Magnus Avenue are now facing second-degree murder charges, Winnipeg police say.

The suspects were arrested — with the help of the police service’s Air1 helicopter — early Thursday after fleeing the scene where Mitchell Michael Hanslip, 26, was found dead.

Investigators said the armed trio, Isaiah Adrian Moose, 23, Sydney Vain Moose, 22, and Ashtan Cole Peters, 28, forced their way into a suite at the Magnus Avenue building. The suspects are alleged to have confronted and shot Hanslip.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges, Isaiah Moose has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with release conditions, possessing a weapon, and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. Sydney Moose also faces the latter charge, and Peters is looking at four counts, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

