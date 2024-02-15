3 arrested fleeing scene of homicide, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are in custody after an incident on Magnus Avenue early Thursday morning that left a man dead, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the multi-unit building around 2:40 a.m., where the victim was found dead, and with the help of the Air1 helicopter, police tracked down and arrested three suspects who were fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects was carrying a firearm, police said.

While they await the results of an autopsy, investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that relates to this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.