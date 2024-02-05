Deschambault Lake, Sask. man faces murder charge after assault victim dies: RCMP

A man from Deschambault Lake, Sask. is facing a second-degree murder charge after police received a report of an assault on Friday.
Deschambault Lake RCMP said they received the report of a serious assault around 10:50 a.m. at a home and found an injured man, 21-year-old Jonathan Custer, who later died in the hospital.
Officers said a second man, 22-year-old Keiffer Robillard, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Robillard is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
