Crime

Deschambault Lake, Sask. man faces murder charge after assault victim dies: RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP say a Deschambault Lake man is facing a second-degree murder charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A man from Deschambault Lake, Sask. is facing a second-degree murder charge after police received a report of an assault on Friday.

Deschambault Lake RCMP said they received the report of a serious assault around 10:50 a.m. at a home and found an injured man, 21-year-old Jonathan Custer, who later died in the hospital.

Officers said a second man, 22-year-old Keiffer Robillard, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Robillard is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

