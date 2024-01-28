Menu

Fire

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after fire in southwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 9:22 pm
1 min read
One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a house fire in the southwest neighbourhood of Southwood on Sunday. View image in full screen
One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a house fire in the southwest neighbourhood of Southwood on Sunday. Craig Momney/Global News
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in the southwest neighbourhood of Southwood on Sunday.

According to an EMS spokesperson, crews responded to a fire in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue Southwest at around 5:10 p.m.

First responders and firefighters were still at the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

Trending Now

One person was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. Another person was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

— More to come…

