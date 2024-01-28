1 dead, 1 in critical condition after fire in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in the southwest neighbourhood of Southwood on Sunday.

According to an EMS spokesperson, crews responded to a fire in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue Southwest at around 5:10 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

First responders and firefighters were still at the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

One person was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. Another person was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

— More to come…