1 dead, 1 in critical condition after fire in southwest Calgary

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in the southwest neighbourhood of Southwood on Sunday.
According to an EMS spokesperson, crews responded to a fire in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue Southwest at around 5:10 p.m.
First responders and firefighters were still at the scene as of 6:45 p.m.
One person was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. Another person was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
— More to come…
