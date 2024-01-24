Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario casino fined after patron used $80k in grocery bag to buy chips

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 12:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Four people charged with cheating at Pickering Casino Resort'
Four people charged with cheating at Pickering Casino Resort
RELATED: A video showing a number of people dangerously walking atop the 111 metre (364 foot) Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Canada has now generated almost 12,000 views in just under two weeks. Individuals can be seen climbing on to large marquee letters and other structures overlooking the falls and the city – Aug 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Niagara Falls, Ont., casino was fined $70,000 by the Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission for a breach of anti-money laundering rules.

In a release, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said operators of Fallsview Casino failed to corroborate where funds from a patron came from after a player presented $80,000 in $100 bills from a grocery bag to a table at the venue last April.

“Surveillance showed that once the money was counted and confirmed, the patron left the table with casino chips without playing at that time,” the AGCO said in a statement.

“Despite having previously identified the player as ‘high risk,’ the casino failed to notify the AGCO and on-site police of this transaction as required.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The province says the incident happened in Salon Privé, a luxury suite that hosts blackjack, baccarat and roulette.

Story continues below advertisement

Under provincial anti-money laundering rules, venues are required to take “meaningful steps” to ascertain where a given patron’s source of funds comes from, as set out in Ontario’s Gaming Control Act.

MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc., which runs Fallsview, is accused of failing to report suspicious behaviour and implementing controls to corroborate a patron’s funds.

Trending Now

“Casino operators are important front-line partners in this effort and the AGCO holds all operators to rigorous standards when it comes to the prevention of unlawful activity,” said Karin Schnarr, the AGCO’s CEO and registrar.

A spokesperson with Fallsview says the venue will be appealing the decision.

“As a responsible gaming operator, Fallsview Casino Resort is dedicated to identifying and preventing unlawful activities,” the company said in a statement.

“Our company has a culture and history of integrity and transparency and a longstanding commitment to compliance in Ontario.”

The agency went on to say its relationship with the AGCO, the OLG and the OPP is “positive and open” and would not be commenting further.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices