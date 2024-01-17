Saskatchewan RCMP charge 2 people in 2022 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder following an investigation into a July 2022 homicide.

According to a release, Onion Lake RCMP received a report of an injured adult man on July 1, 2022, who was located in a camper next to a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

“Officers located a seriously injured 46-year-old male,” police stated. “He was transported to hospital where he later died.”

The victim’s death was investigated by the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit along with Onion Lake Detachment, North Battleford General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Services, and Lloydminster RCMP Police Dog Services.

As a result, police arrested 21-year-old Dennis Cardinal from Onion Lake was arrested in his community on Nov. 29, 2023. Police arrested 30-year-old Kimberly Thunderchild from Lloydminster in Edmonton on Dec. 11, 2023.

The accused were scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Jan. 17, 2024.