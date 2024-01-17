Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge 2 people in 2022 homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 1:06 pm
A Saskatchewan woman died Saturday after a single vehicle rollover near Beardy’s First Nation. View image in full screen
As a result of an investigation, Dennis Cardinal and Kimberly Thunderchild were each charged with one count of first-degree murder in July 2022 homicide. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder following an investigation into a July 2022 homicide.

According to a release, Onion Lake RCMP received a report of an injured adult man on July 1, 2022, who was located in a camper next to a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Officers located a seriously injured 46-year-old male,” police stated. “He was transported to hospital where he later died.”

The victim’s death was investigated by the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit along with Onion Lake Detachment, North Battleford General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Services, and Lloydminster RCMP Police Dog Services.

Trending Now

As a result, police arrested 21-year-old Dennis Cardinal from Onion Lake was arrested in his community on Nov. 29, 2023. Police arrested 30-year-old Kimberly Thunderchild from Lloydminster in Edmonton on Dec. 11, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused were scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Jan. 17, 2024.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices