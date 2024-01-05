Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP use stun gun on man resisting arrest at Peterborough courthouse

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Young Black man suing Toronto police after being tasered, allegedly assaulted by 3 officers in 2021'
Young Black man suing Toronto police after being tasered, allegedly assaulted by 3 officers in 2021
RELATED: A man is suing Toronto police after being tasered and allegedly assaulted by three officers in 2021. As Catherine McDonald reports, the family says the lawsuit comes after repeated attempts to get accountability from police – Jan 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say an officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man inside the provincial courthouse in Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers attended the Ontario Court of Justice on Simcoe St. to arrest a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He was located in a hallway, not inside a courtroom, Const. Dan Gay tells Global News.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say when the man was advised of the arrest, he resisted officers and failed to follow their directions.

“Officers attempted to take physical control of the individual but due to their resistance, were required to take them to the ground,” OPP stated.

Police say the man was “actively resistant” while officers attempted to handcuff him. As a result, an officer deployed their stun gun on the man to gain control and complete the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

James Armstrong, 50, of Willow Beach, Ont., was arrested on the strength of the warrant and additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and with a future court appearance in Peterborough.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices