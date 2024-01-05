OPP use stun gun on man resisting arrest at Peterborough courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say an officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man inside the provincial courthouse in Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers attended the Ontario Court of Justice on Simcoe St. to arrest a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He was located in a hallway, not inside a courtroom, Const. Dan Gay tells Global News.

Police say when the man was advised of the arrest, he resisted officers and failed to follow their directions.

“Officers attempted to take physical control of the individual but due to their resistance, were required to take them to the ground,” OPP stated.

Police say the man was “actively resistant” while officers attempted to handcuff him. As a result, an officer deployed their stun gun on the man to gain control and complete the arrest.

James Armstrong, 50, of Willow Beach, Ont., was arrested on the strength of the warrant and additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and with a future court appearance in Peterborough.