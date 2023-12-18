Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough officer draws stun gun after report of woman with hatchet at outdoor rink

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 1:34 pm
A stock image of a stun gun, similar to the one used to subdue Minor High School band director Johnny Mims in Birmingham, Ala. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer drew and pointed a stun gun at a woman following reports she had a hatchet at the Quaker Foods City Square on Dec. 16, 2023. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman faces weapons charges following an incident Saturday night at the downtown outdoor skating rink in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman using a hatchet to smash the lights of a sign at the Quaker Foods City Square.

Police say officers, accompanied by K9 Gryphon, spotted the woman described to police but could not see her hands.

Police say an officer drew their stun gun while Gryphon conducted a bark and hold.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Officers were then able to determine that the woman did not have a weapon in her hand, re-holstered their conducted energy weapon and took the woman into custody,” police stated.

The hatchet was located a short distance away. During the woman’s arrest, she was found in possession of a knife and a driver’s licence belonging to someone else.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16, 2024.

The incident occurred just a day after hundreds had gathered at the park for a tree-lighting ceremony led by Mayor Jeff Leal.

Click to play video: 'Tree lighting at Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough'
Tree lighting at Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices