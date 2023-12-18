Peterborough officer draws stun gun after report of woman with hatchet at outdoor rink

Send this page to someone via email

A woman faces weapons charges following an incident Saturday night at the downtown outdoor skating rink in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman using a hatchet to smash the lights of a sign at the Quaker Foods City Square.

Police say officers, accompanied by K9 Gryphon, spotted the woman described to police but could not see her hands.

Police say an officer drew their stun gun while Gryphon conducted a bark and hold.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Officers were then able to determine that the woman did not have a weapon in her hand, re-holstered their conducted energy weapon and took the woman into custody,” police stated.

The hatchet was located a short distance away. During the woman’s arrest, she was found in possession of a knife and a driver’s licence belonging to someone else.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16, 2024.

The incident occurred just a day after hundreds had gathered at the park for a tree-lighting ceremony led by Mayor Jeff Leal.