Peterborough officer draws stun gun on student brandishing knife at high school

Send this page to someone via email

An officer pointed a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a young teen brandishing a knife following an incident at a Peterborough high school on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a weapons-related incident at Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute on Monaghan Road in the city’s south end. The school serves students in Grades 9 to 12.

Police say staff chaperoning a winter dance were informed a student with a knife had threatened other students along a nearby trail.

“Faculty located the student and took them to an office, however, the male refused to put the knife down,” police stated.

Police say an officer arrived at the scene and asked the boy to put down the knife, however, the youth refused.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer pointed a conducted energy weapon at the student but did not discharge the weapon. The student complied with orders, dropped the weapon, and was taken into custody.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 8.