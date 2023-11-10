Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun on teen brandishing knife with women, officers

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 9:28 am
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a teenager on Nov. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a teenager on Nov. 9, 2023. Getty Images file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a teenager who reportedly assaulted and threatened two people and officers with a knife.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Milroy Drive and Rowberry Boulevard.

Officers learned that a teenage boy and a woman got into a verbal dispute, which escalated into the boy choking and brandishing a knife at her. A second woman was also verbally threatened.

Police say officers and police service dog Gryphon made several attempts to take the boy into custody.

“But he continued to be agitated and came at officers with a knife,” police stated.

One officer deployed their conducted energy weapon on the boy to help make the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and two counts of uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices