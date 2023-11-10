Peterborough police use stun gun on teen brandishing knife with women, officers

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a teenager who reportedly assaulted and threatened two people and officers with a knife.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Milroy Drive and Rowberry Boulevard.

Officers learned that a teenage boy and a woman got into a verbal dispute, which escalated into the boy choking and brandishing a knife at her. A second woman was also verbally threatened.

Police say officers and police service dog Gryphon made several attempts to take the boy into custody.

“But he continued to be agitated and came at officers with a knife,” police stated.

One officer deployed their conducted energy weapon on the boy to help make the arrest.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and two counts of uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.