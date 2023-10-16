Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun to disarm man during domestic incident response

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 12:20 pm
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 14, 2023. Getty Images file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police deployed a stun gun on a man to assist in an arrest during a domestic incident call early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

Around 12:50 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the are of Brock and Aylmer streets. Police say officers learned there had been a physical altercation between family members and verbal threats made.

Police say officers attempted to arrest one man, however, he brandished a broken plate at officers and resisted arrest.

Police say during the arrest, an office deployed their stun gun and the suspect was taken into custody.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gender Equality Week: Supporting survivors of violence through training'
Gender Equality Week: Supporting survivors of violence through training
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices