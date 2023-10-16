Peterborough police use stun gun to disarm man during domestic incident response

Send this page to someone via email

Police deployed a stun gun on a man to assist in an arrest during a domestic incident call early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

Around 12:50 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the are of Brock and Aylmer streets. Police say officers learned there had been a physical altercation between family members and verbal threats made.

Police say officers attempted to arrest one man, however, he brandished a broken plate at officers and resisted arrest.

Police say during the arrest, an office deployed their stun gun and the suspect was taken into custody.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Saturday.