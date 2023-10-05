Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun after man resists arrest, punches officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 11:00 am
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough police officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 4, 2023. Getty Images file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say an officer used their stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man following an incident at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m, officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue. Officers learned that a man had entered the store and verbally threatened a clerk.

Officers found the suspect sitting behind the business, by say the man fled when officers approached.

Police say officers followed on foot and caught up to him. It’s alleged during his arrest, the man resisted, punched an officer and attempted to grab items on the officer’s vest.

Trending Now

The officer used a stun gun or conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices