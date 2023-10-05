Peterborough police use stun gun after man resists arrest, punches officer

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an officer used their stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man following an incident at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m, officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue. Officers learned that a man had entered the store and verbally threatened a clerk.

Officers found the suspect sitting behind the business, by say the man fled when officers approached.

Police say officers followed on foot and caught up to him. It’s alleged during his arrest, the man resisted, punched an officer and attempted to grab items on the officer’s vest.

The officer used a stun gun or conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody.

The 40-year-old man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.