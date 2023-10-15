Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after Alberta RCMP fire stun gun during arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2023 3:32 pm
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of an officer. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP say a man died in custody this week after being shot at with a stun gun during his arrest.

Slave Lake RCMP say they were dispatched to a local business Thursday afternoon for complaints of a man acting erratically and damaging property.

The Mounties say officers tried to arrest the suspect but he resisted, leading to an altercation and use of a conductive energy weapon.

They say once handcuffs were secured, police noticed the man had become unresponsive and he was later declared dead, despite life-saving measures and assistance from paramedics and fire services.

Trending Now

The RCMP says it immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated its internal review process, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will conduct an investigation into the death.

RCMP training, policy, the police response and the member’s duty status will all be part of the review.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices