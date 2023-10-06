Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun on man carrying handgun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 10:58 am
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man in possession of a handgun on Oct. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man in possession of a handgun on Oct. 6, 2023. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough police say an officer used a stun gun in the arrest of a man who was brandishing a handgun early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:25 a.m., police received a call about a man waving around what was believed to be a gun in the area of The Parkway and Clonsilla Avenue.

Police say officers found the suspect who was “staggering” on his feet and was refusing to comply with officers’ commands.

Police say an officer used a conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody.

During a search of the suspect, officers located a black BB glock-style handgun.

The 25-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service announces ‘no-tolerance approach’ to open-air illicit drug use'
Peterborough Police Service announces ‘no-tolerance approach’ to open-air illicit drug use
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices