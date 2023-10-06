Peterborough police use stun gun on man carrying handgun

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say an officer used a stun gun in the arrest of a man who was brandishing a handgun early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:25 a.m., police received a call about a man waving around what was believed to be a gun in the area of The Parkway and Clonsilla Avenue.

Police say officers found the suspect who was “staggering” on his feet and was refusing to comply with officers’ commands.

Police say an officer used a conducted energy weapon and was able to take the man into custody.

During a search of the suspect, officers located a black BB glock-style handgun.

The 25-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.