Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Peterborough teens arrested for incident with stun gun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 1:02 pm
Peterborough police arrested two teens following incidents involving a stun gun on Aug. 13, 2023.
Peterborough police arrested two teens following incidents involving a stun gun on Aug. 13, 2023. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers in Peterborough face charges following an incident involving a stun gun (conducted energy weapon) on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of several young boys who had a knife and a stun gun and were attempting to use the stun gun on another person in the area of Stewart and Bethune streets.

A short time later, police received a call about a teen with a stun gun in the area of Brock and Downie streets.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspects, both age 15. One of them was arrested at his residence. The second one turned himself in to police early Monday.

One teen was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The other was charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Trending Now

 

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeConducted Energy WeaponStun gunCEWstun gun incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices