2 Peterborough teens arrested for incident with stun gun

Two teenagers in Peterborough face charges following an incident involving a stun gun (conducted energy weapon) on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of several young boys who had a knife and a stun gun and were attempting to use the stun gun on another person in the area of Stewart and Bethune streets.

A short time later, police received a call about a teen with a stun gun in the area of Brock and Downie streets.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspects, both age 15. One of them was arrested at his residence. The second one turned himself in to police early Monday.

One teen was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The other was charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.