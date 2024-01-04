Menu

Crime

Impaired driver on lifetime firearms ban found passed out with loaded gun: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 12:38 pm
This gun was seized from an impaired driver who has a lifetime firearms ban, police said. View image in full screen
This gun was seized from an impaired driver who has a lifetime firearms ban, police said. Handout / York Regional Police
An impaired driver who has a lifetime firearms ban was found passed out behind the wheel with a loaded gun in Vaughan this week, police say.

York Regional Police said that early on Monday, officers responded to a driver asleep at the wheel in the left turn lane on Rutherford Road at Jane Street.

“When police arrived, they found a male driver passed out behind the wheel. The vehicle was blocked to prevent the driver from driving away,” police said.

When officers woke the driver up, he put the vehicle in drive and crashed into a cruiser, police said.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say an open bottle of alcohol was found.

A loaded handgun was also found in the waistband of the driver’s pants, police said.

Drugs — suspected to be fentanyl — were also seized, police said.

A 23-year-old Brampton man, who was on a lifetime firearms ban at the time of his arrest, is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, impaired operation, and possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

The incident came hours after a loaded, 3D-printed “ghost gun” was found during a RIDE check in Vaughan, police said.

In that incident, cannabis was also seized and three people from Hamilton were arrested, police said.

The driver wasn’t impaired.

One of those arrested in that case was out on bail for unrelated charges.

A 3D-printed gun was found during a RIDE check late on Dec. 31, police said. View image in full screen
A 3D-printed gun was found during a RIDE check late on Dec. 31, police said. Handout / York Regional Police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

