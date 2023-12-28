Accused in Olympic Village double stabbing struggled with mental health: Brother

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man accused in a double stabbing at Vancouver’s Olympic Village on Boxing Day says he was struggling with mental health issues in recent weeks.

Sheldon Ilbegi-Asli remains in police custody, charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

He is accused of using pepper spray on someone he’d arranged to purchase a computer graphics card from through Facebook Marketplace. Police allege he then stabbed two bystanders who intervened and chased him down.

2:14 Bystanders stabbed after intervening in Boxing Day robbery

“I honestly feel really bad for the victims who got injured within the assault, so personally as his brother I’d like to apologize,” Shamar Ilbegi-Asli told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“He definitely needs help, but he won’t get it.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Shamar said his younger brother has been struggling with substance use, and that his mental health began to deteriorate before their father died last month.

He said he was not surprised at the charges.

“We tried to push him to get help but at the end of the day he’s an adult,” he said.

“It’s not easy to get help because of course there’s a lot of stigmas and I find these stigmas actually affects my brother a lot.”

Crown prosecutors are seeking to have bail denied for the accused. His bail hearing resumes Friday.