Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 bystanders stabbed after intervening in robbery in Olympic Village

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 2:31 pm
Two people who intervened in a Vancouver robbery were stabbed. View image in full screen
Two people who intervened in a Vancouver robbery were stabbed. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were taken to hospital in a stabbing incident in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the incident was related to a robbery, which took place during a planned meetup through Facebook Marketplace.

Two bystanders intervened in the robbery and ended up getting stabbed in the incident, which took place around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Olympic Village area, near Salt Street and Walter Hardwick Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One person was stabbed in the shoulder and the other in the hand, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers'
Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers
Trending Now

“Several bystanders stepped in and subdued suspect, who is in custody,” a Vancouver police spokesperson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Good work by the bystanders, who put themselves in harm’s way to help us apprehend a violent offender.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the incident and transported the patients to the hospital.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices