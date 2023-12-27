2 bystanders stabbed after intervening in robbery in Olympic Village

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital in a stabbing incident in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the incident was related to a robbery, which took place during a planned meetup through Facebook Marketplace.

Two bystanders intervened in the robbery and ended up getting stabbed in the incident, which took place around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Olympic Village area, near Salt Street and Walter Hardwick Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One person was stabbed in the shoulder and the other in the hand, according to police.

2:29 Closing arguments in assault trial of three Vancouver police officers

“Several bystanders stepped in and subdued suspect, who is in custody,” a Vancouver police spokesperson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Good work by the bystanders, who put themselves in harm’s way to help us apprehend a violent offender.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the incident and transported the patients to the hospital.