Politics

BC Conservatives select former RCMP officer to represent West Kelowna-Peachland

Jayden Wasney
December 17, 2023
The Conservative Party of BC has selected former RCMP officer Macklin McCall as its candidate for the West Kelowna-Peachland riding in the upcoming provincial election. View image in full screen
The Conservative Party of BC has selected former RCMP officer Macklin McCall as its candidate for the West Kelowna-Peachland riding in the upcoming provincial election. BC Conservative Party
The Conservative Party of BC has selected a former RCMP officer as its candidate for the West Kelowna-Peachland riding in the upcoming provincial election.

Macklin McCall spent 19 years as an RCMP officer and has lived in the Okanagan his entire life, including the last 15 years in West Kelowna.

In a post to its site, the Conservative party says it believes Macklin’s long-standing ties to the area and his service with the police force will be an advantage in the upcoming election.

“As a former RCMP officer with 19 years of service, Macklin has closely served the West-Kelowna-Peachland riding,” the Conservative party said in a post to its website.

“His experience in addressing mental health challenges firsthand, particularly in a Police and Crisis Team role, highlights the urgent need for effective solutions in British Columbia. His dedication to preserving children’s innocence and upholding parental rights underscores his commitment to community safety.”

The post also states Macklin is committed to campaigning for a number of social and economic issues.

“Macklin recognizes the profound impact of economic and housing challenges in the region,” said the BC Conservative Party.

“Committed to advocating for policies that strengthen the economy, create job opportunities, and ensure accessible housing for all, he aims to address homelessness and support individuals despite their work ethic.”

Macklin beat out former firefighter John Martin for the nomination. The BC United Party has yet to announce a nominee for West Kelowna-Peachland, while the NDP has not announced any election candidates for 2024 in local ridings.

British Columbians will head to the polls October 2024.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

